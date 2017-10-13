These Are The 10 Most Affordable Homes in Bella Vista

The homes are priced with a fairly narrow band. Three of them are priced low-enough to qualify as a First-Time Find. The sizes run from small to large.

The least expensive homes in Bella Vista right now come in a wide variety of sizes, from small — a 500-square-foot one-bedroom condo — to large — a four-bedroom home with 1,688 square feet of space.

Their prices, however, hover in a narrow band. With one exception — that 500-square-foot condo, which lists for $180,000 — they range in price from $259,900 to $379,900.

“On a per-square-foot basis, these properties range from $208 to $472 per square foot,” said Constantine A. Valhouli, director of research for NeighborhoodX.

That puts them squarely in the middle of house values citywide.

The owners of just about all these homes have invested in upgrading them over the recent past. They boast updated kitchens and fresh coats of paint at the minimum, and several have modernized bathrooms as well, some with dual vanities. The one possible exception: 814 Montrose Street, the third most expensive house of the bunch. Its owner or agent dispensed with photos of the inside, which might serve as a caution flag.

Many of these homes are trinities, and one is located on a quiet pedestrian lane. All of them enjoy Bella Vista’s proximity to both the Italian Market and South Street.

Follow Sandy Smith on Twitter.