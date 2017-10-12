Jawdropper of the Week: An Artistic Loft in Spring Garden for $1.295M

One common knock on modernist interiors is that they demand modernist furniture — and that everything has to be just so lest actual living wreck the look.

This double-width townhouse tucked away on a shaded street somewhere between the Community College and the Art Museum is a striking exception to that rule.

If you don’t believe us, take a look at how this home’s owner has made traditional furniture work beautifully in the huge loft-like expanse that is the home’s main floor.

One floor up from the street, the high-ceilinged main living area contains some 2,600 square feet of nearly uninterrupted space — enough room to fit many townhouses inside. The exposed steel beams and trusses combined with a terrazzo floor give the space a feel that is industrial but not cold, and your own furniture can make it warmer still. It’s a blank canvas on which you can paint your own vision for stylish living, accented by a curved glass-block wall that separates the front from the back stairs. (There’s also an elevator connecting all three floors.)

And speaking of blank canvases, check out the dramatic front entrance gallery. If you’re an art collector, this home offers plenty of spaces and surfaces where you can show off your treasures.

One of this home’s two bedrooms is on the first floor, where you will also find a utility room, a dark room and a studio. (What was that we were saying about art again?)

The other is the third-floor master bedroom, whose bathroom features a jetted tub and another glass-block wall. Just outside the bedroom and up a few steps is a sunny Florida room surrounded by an expansive deck.

Thanks to the mature trees lining the streets on both sides of your home, you will enjoy both ample sunlight and plenty of shade. And thanks to its location, you will enjoy convenient access to shopping, dining and other amenities in Fairmount, Spring Garden and the Art Museum area.

Ready to make this home your own work of art? You’ll find the details below.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 6,016

SALE PRICE: $1,295,000

OTHER STUFF: The home also has garage parking for two cars, accessed from inside, and zoned climate control.

1919-21 Brandywine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130 Entrance gallery Entrance gallery, rear Living room Living room Living room Living room Living room Pantry Kitchen and dining area Kitchen Dining area Stairs from 2nd to 3rd floor Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bathroom Florida room Roof deck Roof deck Roof deck First floor bedroom Studio Studio Street view Garage Front elevation

1919-21 Brandywine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130 [Ellen Steiner | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]