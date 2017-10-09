Main Line Monday: Split Personality in Bryn Mawr for $700K

Want center-hall Colonial ambience and contemporary informality? This unique home has you covered.

Let’s say you’re looking to live on the Main Line.

And let’s say that you love the traditional elegance of the center-hall Colonial.

Then let’s throw your spouse, who really wants a home with the informality of a contemporary design, into the picture.

All of a sudden, you no longer have hundreds of homes to choose from, and you have a potential argument on your hands.

Fortunately for you both, the architect who designed this rambling home in the Hermitage subdivision had your dilemma in mind.

The homes in this subdivision present a pure contemporary face on the outside and have informal layouts. On the inside, the designers gave them varying degrees of classical style and detail. Of the three similar homes currently on the market in this subdivision, this one has the most classical style.

Yet its informality is signaled the moment you walk through the front door and enter the foyer, where a stone accent wall and three wood columns mark the entrance to the living room. The marble floor and fireplace surround in this room are offset by the interior atrium with its lush greenery.

To the right of the foyer, a large den boasts a stone fireplace and classic wood trim over the doorways to the front deck and foyer.

A formal dining room sits next to a spacious kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, huge island, and sunny breakfast area that opens onto a paved patio where you can dine al fresco when the weather’s right.

Also on the main level is an expansive master suite whose bedroom opens onto its own deck via sliding glass doors like those in the living room, den and kitchen. Three roomy closets and a sumptuous master bath turn this into your personal spa retreat.

Upstairs, you’ll find a loft space that can serve as a bedroom or home office. Downstairs, there’s another bedroom and bath, laundry facilities and a spacious family room with sliding doors that open out onto the pool.

Finally, over the garage, there’s one more bedroom that can house your visiting guests.

This home offers privacy in a location that’s convenient to both King of Prussia and the center of Bryn Mawr, where SEPTA Regional Rail can whisk you into Center City. (Or you could take your chances doing battle with the Schuylkill Expressway, as the Gladwyne interchange is also a short drive away.)

Both you and your spouse should be very happy now.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,521

SALE PRICE: $700,000

1068 Broadmoor Rd., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010 Front entrance Foyer Living room, view to foyer Living room Atrium and living room Den Dining room Kitchen Kitchen Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bedroom closet Master bathroom Master bathroom Loft bedroom/home office Bedroom Bathroom Family room Pool Deck Deck and grounds Garage Patio Patio Front elevation

1068 Broadmoor Rd., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010 [Robin Gordon | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors – Haverford Station]