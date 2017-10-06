The Weekender Is Looking for Hopeless Philly Homeowners Seeking Interior Design Help

The popular locally based web series is casting its fourth season.

A bedroom makeover from The Weekender | Photograph courtesy East Coast Creative

Have a room that’s in dire need of design smarts? Bucks County’s East Coast Creative wants to hear from you. They’re the crew behind the popular home-makeover web series The Weekender, in which host (and local DIY maven) Monica Mangin works with homeowners to transform a room in their house with just a weekend’s worth of elbow grease. 

The show centers on those big reveal, total transformation moments, so expect your room of choice to do a total 180 (in a good way) by the end of the work days.

All you need to do is fill out this casting form to apply. Any room of the house is fair game, but they appear to be specifically looking to tackle a “pet paradise,” exercise room, game room and “urban everything room,” according to the casting call. You’ll definitely want to include a photo of the space you wish to make over.

Check out past episodes of The Weekender here.

