What $500K Will Buy You in Chadds Ford

Around the banks of the Brandywine can be found the last great expanses of undeveloped land in Delaware County. Developers are eyeing it — a fight continues over a proposed Toll Brothers development that would eliminate a farm in the Chester County portion of the Chadds Ford area — but at least for now, you can continue to find homes on large lots where you can truly say you “live in the country.”

This 1907 farmhouse is one of them. Originally, it served as the manager’s residence for the Rocky Hill Farm estate; today, it sits by itself on a 3.23-acre lot thick with mature trees.

It’s loaded with character, from its welcoming stone front porch to its huge living room with its stone fireplace and beamed ceiling. Those ceiling beams were reclaimed from the farm’s dairy barn, and along with that floor-to-ceiling fireplace, they give the living room a regal yet comfortable feel.

The four-bedroom, two-bath home is in good shape and is move-in ready, but it’s also ripe for some upgrading. While you might want to retain its original claw-foot tub, one of the two bathrooms could stand some modernizing, and the countertops in the sun-filled, skylit kitchen look a little dated. You could also install a modern climate control system. But whether or not you choose to do some remodeling, you will find this home a most agreeable country estate.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 3,150

SALE PRICE: $479,900

101 Bullock Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317 Living room Living room Living room Dining room Dining room Dining room Kitchen Breakfast room and kitchen Breakfast room, kitchen, rear vestibule Bathroom Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Side elevation Rear elevation View from rear grounds Grounds Front porch Front elevation

101 Bullock Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317 [Renee Wolhar | Long & Foster Real Estate – Greenville]