Jawdropper of the Week: A Personal Resort in Newtown Square for $3.5M

The truly unique “Casa Pacifica” is a European grand tour in itself. It’s back on the market at a reduced price.

Are we on the Amalfi coast, or did we make a wrong turn and wind up in Scottsdale, Arizona?

No, and no. Instead, we just headed out West Chester Pike, continued out Boot Road, then took a right. But this sprawling Mediterranean resort-inspired home would be right at home either on the Adriatic or amid the desert cacti.

Three successive owners have each put their stamp on “Casa Pacifica.” Spanish and Italian influences dominate, but you’ll find hints of French country style, Southwest flair and American contemporary design as well in this home that would knock them dead on Airbnb.

Yes, we’re dropping a hint about its possible use here, for this home is actually designed to make entertaining and accommodating guests easy. Its V-shaped plan separates the family spaces from the entertaining spaces, ensuring privacy even when visitors come calling. Seven reception rooms, two guest bedroom suites, 11 bathrooms, an arbor-covered outdoor terrace and an indoor pool inspired by the Ritz hotel in Paris combine to offer your guests a comfortable, luxurious stay.

Want to run this as a real bed and breakfast? The expansive kitchen is up to the task. Decorated with French tiles, it offers plenty of counter space, sitting and eating areas, a pantry and commercial-quality appliances, including a Sub-Zero commercial fridge large enough to store the goods for your visitors.

And even if you just want to show your friends and relatives a good time, you have plenty of options. The formal living room has a marble fireplace, while the family room features a floor-to-arched-ceiling stone fireplace and wet bar. There’s also a music room and a plethora of sitting areas, not to mention two outdoor terraces. The skylit pool pavilion includes a sauna with a tiled cold plunge pool, a foot bath, two dressing rooms, its own kitchen and a dining and sitting area.

Your own personal retreat is also nicely outfitted with dual tiled bathrooms, walk-in closets, a sitting room and its own private terrace. Three family bedrooms share another terrace.

With this magnificent getaway as your home, do you really care what it’s close to? The point here is to get away from it all. And you can do it for a good deal less scratch than when this home was last listed four years ago.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 8 full, 3 half

SQUARE FEET: 16,721

SALE PRICE: $3,500,000

100 Springhouse Ln., Newtown Square, Pa. 19073 Forecourt and front entrance Plaque at main entrance Foyer Corridor and sitting room Formal living room Dining room Kitchen Kitchen Family room Corridor and terrace Study/sitting room Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Home office Roof Pool pavilion Pool pavilion terrace Pool pavilion terrace Side elevation Exterior at dusk

100 Springhouse Ln., Newtown Square, Pa. 19073 [Robin Gordon | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]