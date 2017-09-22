What $500K Will Buy You in Malvern

The Main Line has traditionally ended at Paoli, but with the extension of the SEPTA Regional Rail line to Thorndale, that most legendary string of suburbs gained a few new member communities.

The first of these is Malvern, the next stop on the line after Paoli. The compact borough is the site of the 1777 Paoli Massacre during the Revolutionary War and home to several of the region’s most admired companies, including Vanguard, Liberty Property Trust and the American operations of Saint-Gobain.

New mixed-use developments with apartments above and shops and restaurants below have added more vitality to Malvern’s very walkable town center. These three homes in the surrounding townships put you within an easy drive of everything Malvern has to offer.

271 Iroquois Dr. (above) | 4 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 2,340 square feet, $509,000

This Dutch Colonial charmer has been recently updated with some very nice extras. Inside, you’ll recognize the traditional layout immediately: center entrance hall, spacious living room with brick fireplace to the right, formal dining room with chair rail to the left, all with gleaming hardwood floors. Behind all of these spaces is a modern kitchen and welcoming family room spanning the back of the main portion of the home with a bay window in the dining area and a stone fireplace in the family room. All of the bathrooms have been updated as well. In the walkout basement you’ll find storage and workshop space plus a media room for you and your family to enjoy; the owner is leaving the big projection screen as a parting gift. All this and garage parking for two cars is situated on a wooded one-acre lot.

271 Iroquois Dr., Malvern, Pa. 19355 [Petra Drauschak | Keller Williams Real Estate – Exton]

36 Knickerbocker Ln. | 4 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 2,627 square feet, $499,000

This newer center-hall Colonial in the Malin Station subdivision presents a very proper traditional face to passers-by, and the living and dining rooms on either side of the entrance foyer play their traditional roles. But the great room directly behind that foyer puts on a show with its two-story-high vaulted ceiling, second-floor balcony overlook, gas fireplace and extra-tall windows that let the light pour in. Through an opening on one side of this showstopper is a well-equipped kitchen with a dining area that can hold a table for six; it could use a little updating but is in excellent shape. The bedrooms all have energy-saving ceiling fans, and there’s a Jacuzzi tub, dual vanities and a separate stall shower in the bathroom off the main bedroom. There’s a nice yard out back as well.

36 Knickerbocker Ln., Malvern, Pa. 19355 [Philip Seger | Keller Williams Real Estate – Blue Bell]

144 Conestoga Rd. | 5 beds, 3 full, 1 half baths, 2,962 square feet, $475,000

This spacious, recently updated home is without a doubt the best value of the three. It has plenty of room for you, your family, and even your visiting friends and relatives, and it has all sorts of features and spaces that make it great for entertaining as well. Those include an up-to-date kitchen with all the latest appliances, granite countertops and a butler’s pantry; a huge split-level deck in back; a family room with stone fireplace, skylight and its own entrance from outside; a lovely wood-paneled home office, and a finished basement that makes a great game room and also has access to the deck. Down below you’ll also find a bedroom and full bath that together make a fine guest or in-law suite. There’s also a dual-zone backyard: one side equipped with a playhouse and the other side outfitted for your pets.

144 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, Pa. 19355 [Michelle McLain | Long & Foster – Toll, Havertown]