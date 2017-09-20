First-Time Find: Refreshed in Phoenixville for $235K

Lots of younger people are flocking to Phoenixville to rent new apartments. Here’s an opprotunity to own a newly upgraded home of your own for less than it would cost you to rent one of those apartments.

Want to walk to Blobfest next year?

Want urban vitality with a small-town feel?

You can get both by living in the middle of Phoenixville. There are plenty of new apartments with great amenities available.

What’s that? You want to build equity for your future too?

Then you want this lovely house on First Avenue in the middle of town instead.

Built in 1901, this home got a top-to-bottom makeover in 2016 that makes it perfect for modern living.

The builders didn’t skimp on quality either: those are real hardwood floors in the living room and espresso-stained wood cabinets in the kitchen. The main floor living and dining rooms are extra spacious and filled with light from large new windows. You’ll be cooking with gas in the kitchen, and you can shower in the tile-lined stall shower in the full first-floor bathroom.

Upstairs, the three bedrooms all have new carpeting, and there are double closets in the master bedroom. Like the downstairs bath, the upstairs one has a tile floor and subway tile surround for the tub and shower.

There’s plenty of storage space in the walk-up attic and a large front porch from which you can greet your neighbors or simply relax.

And you can’t beat the location: the shops, eateries and cultural venues of downtown Phoenixville are a pleasant stroll away.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,576

SALE PRICE: $235,000

OTHER STUFF: This home also has recently installed central air conditioning and all-new electrical wiring as well.

159 1st Ave, Phoenixville, Pa. 19460 Living room Living room Dining room Dining room Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Bathroom Master bedroom Master bedroom Bedroom Bedroom 2 Bedroom Bathroom Front entrance and porch Corner elevation Front elevation

159 1st Ave., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460 [Beverly Altemose | BHHS Fox & Roach]