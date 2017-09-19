Trinity Tuesday: Little Big Home in Queen Village for $285K

This very compact home has several huge pluses going for it.

We’re sure you’ve heard the old cliché “Good things come in small packages.”

This very small trinity on a private courtyard in Queen Village is vivid proof of the truth of that statement.

In its 486 square feet of interior space you will find the latest and best of everything, and outside, you will find plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining.

It starts down below, in a beautiful kitchen redone in 2015. It’s equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances, including a compact dishwasher, and boasts a farmhouse sink, contemporary country cabinetry, granite countertops and a skylit greenhouse window.

The upstairs rooms are every bit as attractive. A wood-burning fireplace graces the living room, and the bathroom boasts attractive cabinetry and tile on the floor and around the tub.

The skylit top-floor bedroom has plenty of closet space.

Your urban retreat shares a large brick courtyard with its neighbors. If you really feel like getting away from it all, you can retreat to your own large patio in the rear.

Best of all, when you do want a jolt of city excitement, you’re just steps away from Bainbridge Green and South Street, and the Italian Market and Washington Avenue are also close at hand.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 486

SALE PRICE: $284,900

724 S. 5th St., Apt. 2, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 [Mike McCann | Mike McCann Team | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]