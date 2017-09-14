These Are The 10 Most Affordable Homes in Point Breeze

You need not worry that you've been priced out of this neighborhood yet. You can find a totally updated home for under $200k - or you can become a landlord or house-flipper if you like.

“Great investment opportunity.”

These three words or similar begin about half of the descriptions of the ten least expensive homes currently on the market in Point Breeze, based on an analysis of current listings by NeighborhoodX.

And what would these investors get? Homes that have lots of potential but need lots of work — or homes whose tenants might help them afford a more expensive home of their own in the neighborhood after they’ve deducted the maintenance and carrying costs.

But if you’re looking for a place to live, don’t despair: You can find homes in great shape here for reasonable cost, such as the newly rehabbed home pictured above. It’s the priciest of our ten most affordable homes.

The sale prices for these homes indicate that no one’s been priced out of Point Breeze yet, all the furor over gentrification notwithstanding. The most expensive of the ten is a totally rehabbed, move-in-ready home on Greenwich Street that lists for under $200,000.

In terms of price per square foot, this most expensive of the ten least expensive homes falls in the upper half of the range. At $140 per square foot, it’s the seventh-least-expensive home based on that metric. Sale price per square foot for these homes ranges from $96 to $174 per square foot.

One of the four homes that’s in move-in-ready condition has been rehabbed to today’s standards, but its owner says it needs “a little cosmetic TLC.” Another is in good condition but dated; it too could benefit from remodeling, unless you like mirrored living-room walls. And if you have your heart set on becoming a landlord, or one of those evil gentrifiers, or both, most of the other six homes have tenants living in them. We encourage you to be kind when considering how to improve their living conditions — or yours.

