Jawdropper of the Week: A Château in Villanova for $4.965M

“Château” is French for “castle.” And this all-new French-inspired mansion is definitely fit for a roi or a reine.

“They don’t build ’em like they used to.”

Where have we heard this phrase before?

Probably as we were scoping some McMansion in the exurbs.

This spectacular, brand-new, French-inspired country manor in Villanova puts the lie to that statement.

Custom built by George P. Semerjian, this huge new mansion offers the best of everything, and lots of it too.

Let’s start with the sheer space: 13,500 square feet, with seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, three powder rooms and a guest or au pair suite on the third floor.

Next, let’s consider how that space is outfitted. Oak and other hardwood floors in herringbone patterns. A limestone composite fireplace and piano alcove in the living room. A study that’s a study in mahogany, from its coffered ceiling to its built-in bookcases. (A marble fireplace finishes this space off.) A kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a bar with wine fridge, and a sunny breakfast room. A family room that deserves the term “great room,” with a cathedral ceiling supported by timber trusses and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. And a marble tub and vanity in the master suite.

Then there are all the goodies in the basement: a home theater, a full bar, space for a wine cellar, an exercise room, a rec room and another family room with fireplace.

All of this is wired for sound and situated on more than two nicely landscaped acres overlooking Androssan Farm and close to the Radnor Trail.

We could go on like this for several more paragraphs, but we think we should let the pictures below do the talking.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 7

BATHS: 9 full, 3 half

SQUARE FEET: 13,500

SALE PRICE: $4,965,000

OTHER STUFF: There’s also a central vacuum system and parking for four cars in the attached garage.

264 Abrahams Ln., Villanova, Pa. 19087 [Ady McGowan | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]