Trinity Tuesday: A Society Hill Hideaway for $339.9K

A high-end kitchen? A working fireplace? A large private courtyard? A Society Hill address? A modest price tag? Yes to all of the above.

People will pay good money for townhouses that offer:

some privacy in the middle of the big city

kitchens with top-drawer appliances

attractive outdoor space for relaxation

cozy living rooms with wood-burning fireplaces

If you’re one of those people, have we got a deal for you.

This attractive, sunny, well-maintained trinity in an interior courtyard in Society Hill offers all of these things, and it won’t cost you a bundle.

The first thing you will notice about this home after you pass through the archway leading from Lombard Street to it is its abundance of outdoor space — 1,200 square feet of it, including an attractively landscaped forecourt and a brick patio on the side. As you’re surrounded by other homes, you enjoy peace and quiet all the time — except when you’re throwing a courtyard party for your friends, that is.

Then, the moment you walk through the door, you’re greeted by a stylish eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, Jenn-Air professional-grade appliances and plenty of cabinet space, including two glass-front cabinets for your dinnerware.

Up the spiral staircase is the living room, which boasts a working wood-burning fireplace. Above it is the bedroom and an up-to-date bathroom with traditional wainscoting and modern fixtures.

You couldn’t ask for a more serene home — or a better location: Starr Garden is across the street, South Street and Head House Square a short stroll away, and the Historic Square Mile and Old City an equally pleasant walk from your place.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 945

SALE PRICE: $339,900

609-R Lombard St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

609 Lombard St., Unit R, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 [Charles Davies | Redfin]