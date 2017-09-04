Main Line Monday: Convenience in South Ardmore for $315K

This well-kept home is just right for a family looking for their first piece of the Main Line dream.

This handsome home in the Haverford Township portion of South Ardmore is sooooo close to our First-Time Find price ceiling it hurts. Maybe if the owner had taken just another $15,000 off its asking price when it got cut at the start of August, we would have held off on featuring this home until Wednesday.

But it happens to be on the Main Line as well, so we can feature it here. Which we’re doing today because it has a lot to offer a young, growing family.

One of them is a good school district: that of Haverford Township.

Another is a convenient and historic location: you’re close to the heart of both the Main Line’s biggest and liveliest Main Street and the oldest and largest historically African-American community on the Main Line, not to mention both SEPTA Regional Rail and the Norristown High-Speed Line.

Then there’s the house itself.

With three bedrooms, two full baths, a large rear yard and a partially finished basement, there’s room for your family to relax, entertain and play.

This home has been lovingly maintained and kept up to date. The original hardwood floors in the main floor rooms sparkle and the roomy eat-in kitchen combines traditional white cabinetry with the latest stainless steel appliances.

Upstairs, the three bedrooms are all bright and sunny and the hall bath features an attractive stone tile surround for the vanity.

Downstairs, the basement features two rooms that could function as recreation or play space, a home office or even a spare bedroom.

The home is as attractive and comfortable on the outside as it is on the inside. There’s a cool and welcoming porch in front and a huge deck in the back that looks out over the ample back yard with plenty of shade trees.

Ceiling fans in almost every room help you save on your air conditioning and heating bills, and there’s driveway parking for several cars.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,568

SALE PRICE: $315,000

OTHER STUFF: This home’s sale price was reduced by $10,000 on Aug. 2.

818 Biddle St., Ardmore, Pa. 19003 Front perspective view Front entrance Front porch Living room Dining room Dining room Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Basement Basement Rear deck Rear deck Rear elevation and deck Back yard and rear elevation Back yard Front elevation

818 Biddle St., Ardmore, Pa. 19003 [John Dempsey | Philly Living Main Line | Keller Williams Realty]