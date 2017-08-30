First-Time Find: New Tradition in Whitman for $287.5K

This classic Philly rowhome plays nice with its neighbors on the outside, but it’s a cut above the ordinary on the inside.

Crown moldings and a contemporary stone fireplace.

An honest-to-God vestibule with coat hooks that opens onto an open plan main floor.

Traditional wooden stair rails set against a modern stone backdrop, and ceiling fans everywhere.

You might say this nicely renovated rowhome in the Whitman section of South Philly has an identity crisis. Or you would if the past and the present didn’t harmonize so well.

This two-story home combines the best features of traditional and modern design: an open plan living-dining room with a separate, defined kitchen adjoining it. The electric fireplace makes a great focal point for the living area, and the breakfast bar neatly sets off the kitchen from the living area.

The kitchen is further distinguished by its pastel green walls that contrast with the light gray of the main living area. Of course, it has all the usual features found in modern kitchens: granite countertops, Shaker-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a five-burner gas range and built-in microwave. French doors lead from the pantry behind the kitchen to the private rear patio.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has two large closets and the other two bedrooms also have ample closet space.

Downstairs, an unfinished basement can serve as storage or play space. You’ll find the laundry hookups at the back.

With a Walk Score of 94, it’s hard to top this home for convenience as well: Snyder Plaza and East Passyunk Avenue offer plenty of shopping and dining options nearby, and Mifflin Square Park is just steps from your front door. Several SEPTA bus routes provide convenient connections to points beyond the neighborhood.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,320

SALE PRICE: $287,500

OTHER STUFF: This home’s sale price was reduced by $12,400 on Aug. 18. A ten-year tax abatement is pending.

2224 S. 5th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148 Overhead view of main living area Main living area Dining and living area Living area Living area Vestibule Dining and living area Dining area Dining area Breakfast bar and kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Rear vestibule Powder room Rear patio Main bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Bedroom Basement Rear patio and elevation Front entrance

2224 S. 5th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148 [Don Rowley | Coldwell Banker Hearthside]