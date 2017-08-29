Trinity Tuesday: Old Bones, Young Soul in Wash West for $340K

This expanded trinity has all the traditional features you expect to find – plus some updates that make it modern where it counts.

Over the years that this feature has appeared here, a disproportionate share of the trinities we’ve featured have been located on two blocks of South Iseminger Street in Washington Square West.

Perhaps that’s because the two blocks in question are part of one of this city’s densest concentration of attractive trinities, almost all of them well maintained with very attractive features.

Here’s another one of those Iseminger Street trinities for you to consider.

This one’s an extended trinity, with two rooms on each of its first and second floors. And on each of those floors, the room up front exudes historic trinity charm while the one in back is more in sync with our own time.

On the first floor, the living room has that old-school charm, what with that classic wood stove in its fireplace right next to those trademark stairs. The kitchen, on the other hand, is all up to date, with white country-style cabinetry and modern appliances.

On the second, the bedroom has yet another fireplace (the listing doesn’t say whether or not it’s usable) while the bathroom is extra large and features marble tile on both the walls and the floor, a Jacuzzi tub, a separate stall shower and a walk-in closet. You’ll also find the laundry facilities here.

In back of the third-floor bedroom is a spacious roof deck. There’s also a small back patio off the kitchen.

The house is also completely wired for sound with built-in speakers, and the partially finished basement can serve as storage space or extra living space with a little work.

And need we say that you can’t beat the location? You’re steps away from several of the city’s best restaurants, most happening nightspots and the Avenue of the Arts.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 819

SALE PRICE: $340,000

308 S. Iseminger St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 Living room Living room Fireplace with wood stove Kitchen Kitchen Rear patio Second floor bedroom Bathroom Third floor bedroom Third floor bedroom Roof deck Roof deck Street view Street view Front elevation

308 S. Iseminger St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 [Amy Eves Walder | Keller Williams Realty – Horsham]