Main Line Monday: A Nifty ’50s Home in Penn Valley for $750K

This stunning stone home makes the most of its hillside location.

We have a question about this one-of-a-kind Penn Valley home: Who designed it?

The listing agent apparently doesn’t know, for if he did, we’re certain he would have credited the architect in the listing copy.

That architect, whoever he or she is, deserves credit for this striking midcentury modern home that hugs the side of a lushly wooded hill.

Granted, Fallingwater it ain’t. But it is a truly original design that takes advantage of its site in many ways.

For starters, there are the windows. The family room and the home office both boast floor-to-ceiling windows that offer great views of the home’s wooded surroundings.

Then there are the stylish design elements like the floating wood main staircase, the marble tile floor in the dining room (now being used as a family room), the fireplaces in the family room and guest suite, and the stone column that anchors the kitchen island.

This home has been meticulously maintained and upgraded. The kitchen features up-to-date stainless steel appliances and the master bathroom has been totally renovated.

And its outside is as lovely as its inside, thanks to its tiered terraces and decks, including one with a fire pit.

Lovers of modernist architecture will definitely find this home appealing. And even those who don’t swoon over the modern will find this place quite attractive too.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: $3,040

SALE PRICE: $750,000

10 Fairview Rd., Penn Valley, Pa. 19072 Carport and front entrance Stairway Dining room (family room) Dining (family) room Dining area and kitchen Dining area and kitchen Kitchen Dining area and kitchen Kitchen Kitchen island and dining area Kitchen Family room Family room Home office Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Guest suite bedroom Bathroom Laundry room Deck Terrace with fire pit Side terrace Side elevation Upper level elevation

