Trinity Tuesday: Double Feature in Queen Village for $465K

This in-city retreat is twice as large as the typical trinity. That’s because it’s actually two of them, side by side. There’s almost as much space outside as inside.

Love city living but hate city noise? Love the charm of a classic colonial trinity, but want more space?

This week’s featured trinity has your name written on it.

Located on a private gated pathway off of a tree-lined street, this home actually consists of two side-by-side trinities that have been combined into one singular sensation.

The resulting twofer has been beautifully updated and offers plenty of space, inside and out, along with a few things usually not found in trinities.

Like hallways on the upper floors, made necessary because the staircase in the second trinity was removed to open up space.

And multiple bathrooms. There’s a half bath in the partly finished basement, which exudes classic-trinity charm in its tile-floored den with fireplace. The full bath is on the second floor, on the hallway that leads from the stairs to the master bedroom.

In between those two floors is a first floor that boasts a living room and an eat-in kitchen large enough to accommodate a table for four. That kitchen is totally classic yet totally up to date, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space, including two glass-fronted cabinets.

The third floor has two more bedrooms.

Outside, you’ll find your own private patio space carved out of the courtyard in front of the kitchen. It’s just the right size for grilling and chilling.

In back, there’s a huge brick-walled rear garden that includes a storage shed and roof deck. This home is one of four on this courtyard that share it.

Love good food but don’t want to cook all the time? This home is also ideally located to handle that desire: ten of our current Top 50 Restaurants can be found within a five-minute walk of this place. You’re also close to transit, South Street, Head House Square and the Delaware riverfront.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,440

SALE PRICE: $465,000

OTHER STUFF: You and those three neighbors split the tab for the upkeep of that rear garden, which is on a separate deed included with the sale of the home. Your expenses for taxes, insurance and maintenance will run between $300 and $500 annually.

212 Carpenter St., Unit C, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 [Ian Perler | Star Real Estate Group]