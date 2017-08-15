These Are The 10 Most Affordable Homes in Fairmount

The cheapest of the bunch are all in one building and come with great views of Fairmount Park and the Art Museum.

Our tour of homes with cool prices in hot neighborhoods lands in Fairmount this week.

This rejeuvenated neighborhood just to the north of the Parkway and Art Museum boasts an eclectic dining scene, many attractive little residential streets, Eastern State Penitentiary for a neighbor and one of the country’s greatest urban parks at its front doorstep. (Speaking of steps, there are also the ones Rocky climbed up to the Art Museum entrance as well. If you settle here, you should pay the museum a visit.)

The people at NeighborhoodX did their database mining and found these ten properties were the least expensive currently on the market.

If you’ve longed for rooms with a view of the park and the museum, you’re in luck, for the four most affordable are all located inside 2601 Parkway, a beautifully restored Art Deco condominium facing both. At least two of the units currently for sale also face the park themselves. The most expensive one comes with a deeded parking space, one of only a few in the building.

Prices for these ten homes range from $155,000 to $338,000. “On a per-square-foot basis, these properties range from $205 to 401 per square foot,” said Constantine A. Valhouli, director of research for NeighborhoodX.

In terms of square footage, they range from a compact 587-square-foot one-bedroom condo (2601 Parkway #628) to a fairly roomy 1,434-square-foot two-bedroom condo at 844-46 N. 29th St. Most bang for the buck? That same 29th Street condo, priced at only $205 per square foot; bringing up the rear at $401 per square foot is the most expensive of these houses, a two-bedroom, one-bath, 840-square-foot townhouse at 884 N. Taylor St.

Once again, condo fees should be factored in when figuring out how much it would cost you per month to buy one of these homes, as six of the ten are condominium units. The fees for the four units at 2601 pay for a well-equipped gym, community and meeting rooms, shuttle service to Center City and a 24-hour front desk concierge, among other things.

