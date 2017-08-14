This spectacular home features plenty of windows that bring the gorgeous grounds inside.

Eight acres. Three horse stalls. Infinity pool. Consider us sold!

Contemporary design and a traditional frame combine to make this spectacular transitional mansion unbelievably unique. The outdoors and indoors are seamlessly intertwined to produce a zen oasis on an extraordinarily private piece of property. This recently built custom home was constructed by Hallowell Builders and designed by Voith & Mactavish aAchitects.

The gorgeous, gated mansion overlooks the Schuylkill valley and is surrounded on three sides by the Riverbend Environmental Center. The surrounding area is flourishing with lush trees and shrubs. You can easily enjoy the breathtaking view from the covered terrace year round courtesy of an outdoor fireplace. It’ll keep you warm in the winter months.

Floor-to-ceiling windows are found in the great room. The extravagance certainly doesn’t halt there. The space also features 30-foot ceilings (wow!), exposed fir beams, a linear gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stone and a rear bow window.

Porcelanosa flooring spans the kitchen. The cooking area is complete with an island with stainless steel doors and professional appliances.

Other amenities include a greenhouse, home gym, geothermal climate control, radiant heat in the kitchen, mud room and master bath, central vacuum, smart home security and indoor and outdoor music systems.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 4 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 6,884

SALE PRICE: $4,450,000

OTHER STUFF: There’s also a carriage house with kitchen on the property as well as a first-floor guest suite for your visiting friends.

1862 Aloha Ln., Gladwyne, Pa. 19035 Great room Great room Kitchen Eat-in area Kitchen Dining area Mud room Foyer Great room, view from upstairs Staircase Play area Master bedroom Master bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Gym Back patio Backyard/pool Pool Exterior rear Exerior front Garage Horse stalls Back yard

1862 Aloha Ln., Gladwyne, Pa. 19035 [Robin Gordon | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]