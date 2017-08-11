What $500K Will Buy You in Downingtown

Downingtown is perfect suburban living. City life is not for everyone, and this suburban destination is nicely situated away from the chaos. New construction homes abound in our target price range in this community just beyond the fringes of the Main Line, and while these three homes aren’t brand new, they’re all of recent vintage and reflect the community’s dominant Colonial house style. With the average home value at $332,900, a $500K budget will get you a pad with plenty of space and an abundance of room for the kids to play. (And when they’re not playing, they will attend the highly regarded Downingtown schools; the Downingtown STEM Academy magnet school was rated one of the 10 best in the state this year by Niche.com.)

1207 Indian Trail Dr. (above) | 4 beds, 2 full, 2 half baths, 4,307 square feet, $479,900

Part of the Stonegate community, this cul-de-sac property is a great deal. Upon entering the foyer, you will have a view of the gorgeous crown molding and wainscoting in the dining room. The family is the perfect spot to relax; it features floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace and an abundance of natural lighting. The kitchen will fulfill all your cooking needs. It boasts custom 42 inch, country style cabinets, stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops. The home showcases a finished basement complete with projector and speakers. However, it can be adapted to serve as a bedroom, playroom or powder room. An added bonus? The landscaping will stay lush with the sprinkler system. You will only be five minutes from the SEPTA station.

This home’s sale price was reduced by $10,000 on Aug. 7.

1207 Indian Trail Dr., Downingtown, Pa. 19335 [Chris Harmer | Long & Foster Real Estate]

636 Perimeter Dr. | 3 beds, 2 full, 2 half baths, 2,318 square feet, $490,000

This informal Colonial is designed with a totally modern sensibility and offers you the option of having it all on one floor. Just inside the door is a soaring two-story-high living room with a gas fireplace that’s open to the dining room and nook area beyond. That room in turn flows right into the eat-in kitchen, which could use some updating but is nicely equipped. Behind the main living area is a roomy, full-width back porch, and adjacent to it is a master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Upstairs you’ll find two more bedrooms, a full bath and a loft office overlooking the living room that could be converted to a fourth bedroom. There’s plenty of storage space and a recently updated walk-out basement rec room to boot. Both the Pennsylvania Turnpike and SEPTA Regional Rail service are only a short drive away.

636 Perimeter Dr., Downingtown, Pa. 19335 [Theresa Tarquinio | RE/MAX Professional Realty]

28 Heron Hill Dr. | 5 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 3,089 square feet, $484,999

This home has a fabulous amenity just steps away: Marsh Creek State Park, which offers all sorts of recreational opportunities, including fishing, boating, hiking and walking trails. And when you’re not feeling all recreational, there’s plenty to keep you content in this recently updated home. Highlights include a cozy family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, a renovated kitchen with desk workspace, upgraded bathrooms, an indoor/outdoor sound system and a screened-in rear porch and brick outdoor terrace with stone fire pit. Protected lands and the state park abut your back yard, meaning you will enjoy unspoiled views of nature.

28 Heron Hill Dr., Downingtown, Pa. 19335 [Kris Barber | Keller Williams Real Estate – Exton]