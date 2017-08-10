Jawdropper of the Week: Whimsical Charm in Society Hill for $1.95M

This lovely 19th-century home got a fresh and funky 21st-century upgrade. Its whimsical vibe makes us want to move in.

We’re getting some seriously good vibes from this newly refurbished stunner. Its light and airy aura and grounding touches hit all the right décor notes.

First off, how amazing is the exposed brick? It’s everywhere. From the kitchen wall to the kitchen floors and the bedrooms to the basement, the home displays naturalistic undertones. Paired with natural oak and pine floors, high ceilings and natural light, every room exudes peaceful serenity. But don’t mistake that understated and earthy design for a lack of luxury.

The first floor is suited to meet all of your entertainment needs. The kitchen has commercial appliances, custom cabinetry, a breakfast area and access to the breathtaking courtyard. The living room boasts a built-in fireplace and crown moldings.

A star of the home is undoubtedly the master bathroom, which basically looks like it belongs in a five-star spa. It houses a free-standing marble bathing tub, high ceilings and a glass-enclosed shower.

Other features include a washer and dryer, zoned climate control and one year of pre-paid parking in a nearby garage.

Location is prime as well. You will be in a cultural hot spot and close to the best shopping, restaurants, bars and parks.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,153

SALE PRICE: $1,950,000

273 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 Living room Living room Living room Dining room Kitchen Kitchen Eat-in area Back patio Staircase Staircase Stained-glass skylight Master bathroom Master bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Basement Basement Bathroom Bathroom Exterior Street view

273 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, Pa 19106 [Mary Genovese Colvin | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]