First-Time Find: A Funky Find in Fishtown for $299.9K

We love a good twist on the traditional. And, that’s exactly what this property provides; something that’s just a little bit out of the ordinary. What’s this mystery touch, you ask? Hardwood planks spanning the width of the main wall on the open lower level. The wall adds unique dimension and personality to the otherwise modern, neutral and clean space.

Hardwood floors (not the ones on the wall!), recessed lighting and ceiling fans are found throughout the home.

The kitchen is outfitted for a chef. It’s complete with stainless steel appliances, white Shaker-style cabinetry, a subway-tile backsplash, Quartzite counters and a breakfast bar that comfortably seats two. The kitchen is the perfect area for you and your significant other to eat on-the-go meals together or entertain guests after work and on the weekends.

Upstairs, all three bedrooms have uber-spacious closets. There’s a full bathroom in the hallway that features a stunning glass shower enclosure with a rainfall shower head.

Want an added bonus? The home boasts a rear patio that is perfect for entertainment purposes. Grill up dinner or order in (Pizza Brain is right around the corner!) and enjoy the outdoors.

The home is minutes away from I-95 and close to some of the best-known hangouts and eateries in Fishtown.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,164

SALE PRICE: $299,900

2527 Memphis St., Philadelphia, Pa 19125 Living area Living area Living area Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Powder room Staircase Staircase Staircase Staircase, second floor Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Front elevation Front elevation, perspective view Rear patio

2527 Memphis St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125 [Sharyn Kabbani | Keller Williams Realty]