Trinity Tuesday: Traditional Elegance in Wash West for $1,850/Month

It’s listed for rent, but we hear this space may be for sale too very soon.

It’s truly the best of both worlds; a happy medium, if you will. This is one of those homes where historic bones meet modern design. It also offers the convenience of renting with its low commitment. You will have privacy on your block and the excitement of the city readily available.

Let’s break down this trinity floor by floor.

The lower level houses the kitchen and an adjoining eat-in area. Tile floors, cabinetry and appliances give the space a modern flair. Cook for family and friends with ease. The space also has abundant natural light and storage space.

The living area is situated on the main level. It’s conducive to entertaining or relaxing. Hardwood floors grace the room.

Two bedrooms, both with hardwood floors and ample closet space, are upstairs. The spare room is great for a guest space or kid’s room. A bathroom on the second floor is outfitted with elegant wainscoting.

This home offers an ideal location near the heart of Washington Square West. Public transportation, many fine restaurants and distinctive shopping all lie just a short walk away.

Want an added bonus? There is a private sitting area on the back patio.

If you want to enjoy this perk while the weather is still warm, request a showing. We hear that the seller is considering listing the space for sale as well.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 747

RENT: $1,850/month

1227 Panama St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

1227 Panama St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 [Andrew Janos | Copper Hill Real Estate]