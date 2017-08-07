Yes, you can find a home in the hot neighborhood for under $300K. All 10 of these sell for less. They’re great for starters.

The wave of redevelopment and gentrification has pretty much run its course in Northern Liberties, even though there are still new construction and renovation projects moving through the city’s development pipeline.

Because of this, we thought we’d ask: Are there any affordable homes left in the neighborhood?

It turns out there are. Real estate research and analytics firm NeighborhoodX ran the numbers for us and found the 10 least expensive homes currently on the market in NoLibs. They’re listed on the interactive chart below. Mouse over the bars to see details about each of the homes.

The good news: None of them list for more than $300,000. The not-so-good news, depending on where you’re situated in life: All are one-bedroom condominiums.

What this means, however, is that there are still ownership opportunities in Northern Liberties priced within reach of first-time home buyers and younger professionals. There is one consideration to take into account, however, and that’s the monthly condo fee on top of your mortgage. That won’t necessarily be a deal-breaker, though: Zillow estimates that the mortgage on the least expensive condo below will run $700 a month. Add the $168 monthly condo fee and you’re still paying less than you would to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the same neighborhood.

