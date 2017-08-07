Main Line Monday: A Lush Retreat in Villanova for $975K

With all that this expanded Cape Cod-style home has to offer, inside and out, you’ll never need to take a vacation – this home offers a year-round one.

Don’t want summer to end? Guess what…it doesn’t have to. Well, at least it doesn’t have to if you call this pad in the 19085 home sweet home.

Weekend beaching wraps up for most once school is back in session. But if this space is yours, you can still enjoy a dip in the pool and get a nice reprieve from the heat.

The property is outfitted with a luxurious swimming pool, tiered rear decks, manicured grounds and lush gardens. Inside, the home still feels fresh and airy courtesy of the expansive windows in nearly every room.

The kitchen is equipped with glass display cabinets, Viking appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a breakfast area overlooking the outdoor oasis. The private study is truly unique. Wood paneling covers the space from floor to ceiling. A chandelier and wainscoting make the dining room a standout as well.

On the first floor you will also find the spacious master suite. It boasts a huge walk-in closet and an extravagant en suite bathroom. Some perks include a double sink granite-topped vanity, oversized walk-in shower and large soaking tub with jets. A full-sized sitting room is accessible through a door in the master bedroom.

The home also boasts a fully finished basement, central air and a newer roof.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 3 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,297

SALE PRICE: $975,000

1235 Page Ter., Villanova, Pa. 19085 Foyer Living room Dining room Kitchen Kitchen Breakfast area Family room Study Master bedroom Sitting room Master suite closet Master bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Bedroom Bathroom Basement rec room Back patio Back patio Pool Pool Backyard Front yard Exterior front

1235 Page Ter., Villanova, Pa. 19085 [Robin Gordon | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]