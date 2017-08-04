What $500K Will Buy You in Collegeville

It’s a small town after all…

Collegeville may be known for its quaint vibe and family-friendly environment, but the ultra-suburban town is anything but boring! Located within a comfortable distance of Center City Philadelphia, D.C. and New York, endless entertainment is a mere car ride away. The 19426 is a top-notch locale to raise a family. The median home value is $351.9K, but that number is climbing. So, if you’re searching to settle down in a suburban neighborhood and are willing to shell out roughly $500K to do so, we have listed our top three picks below. You might note that they’re all variations on the classic center-hall Colonial or Pennsylvania farmhouse.

1001 Brynwood Ct. (above)| 4 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 2,508 square feet, $496,500

Update: open house is tomorrow! Read on, you might want to see the space up close and in person in 24 hours. This brand-new home is part of the Manors at Brynwood community, which is situated on a tree-lined cul-de-sac. The dining room is flooded with light thanks to its location in a projecting ell behind the kitchen; sliding doors open from the dining room out onto the back yard. The kitchen was designed for gathering and chatting. It features not only an eat-in area but also the latest appliances. Once the kids are asleep, you can escape to the master retreat. The space houses a walk-in closet, dressing hall with a vanity, walk-in seated shower and his-and-hers vanities. The home additionally has extra rooms that you can adapt to your individualized needs. This home is the epitome of convenience and comfort. Your children will attend the Methacton School District.

1001 Brynwood Ct., Collegeville, Pa. 19426 [David Caracausa | Coldwell Banker Preferred]

310 Nicholas Ln. | 4 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 2,954 square feet, $510,000

This home is situated in the Silver Leaf Farms neighborhood. Its true allure is undoubtably the sizable back patio. Complete with plantings, plenty of room for a barbecue and multiple sitting areas, it’s an ideal place for a dinner party on a summer night. What if the weather isn’t conducive to outdoor entertaining? Not a problem. The dining room is great for family meals and larger parties. The master suite is outfitted with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, sitting area, large garden tub, stall shower and double sinks. Additional perks include a finished basement and one-year HSA home warranty.

310 Nicholas Ln., Collegeville, Pa. 19426 [Joymarie Chupien | Keller Williams Realty]

220 Richard Way | 4 beds, 4 full, 1 half baths, 3,269 square feet, $484,900

Hardwood floors greet you in the two-story foyer of this home with plenty of spaces for dining, entertaining and relaxing. The boasts a breakfast room with a walkout bay leading to the rear deck in addition to the more formal dining room. The home also sports a large walk-in pantry. In the family room, you will find a wet bar, cathedral ceiling, stone wood-burning fireplace and access to the second floor. Upstairs, two bedrooms are directly connected to a shared bathroom. The master suite is luxurious with abundant bathroom amenities including a platform tub and double vanities. The backyard is spacious and a great area for the kids to play. An exercise room complete with a sauna is also featured. There is a $10,000 credit at closing and a one-year home warranty. This home is in the Perkiomen school district.

220 Richard Way, Collegeville, Pa. 19426 [Heather Wanner | RE/MAX Classic Realtors]