Jawdropper of the Week: A Cut Above in Logan Square for $1.295M

Want to enjoy the city skyline all the time? Well, we think we found the way for you to do just that, and it involves a 40-foot wall of windows. If you want to find out a little more about this pad that epitomizes rest and relaxation, please read on.

First off: this penthouse condo boasts an amazing 800-square-foot rooftop terrace. Up here you will find an outdoor television, a hot tub and fantastic views of Center City and the Schuylkill Banks park that render the TV redundant. Your guests will go crazy for this nice addition to the home. They’ll never want to leave.

While the outside is definitely the star, nothing is lacking indoors either. From the the 17-foot ceilings with exposed ductwork to the elegant floor-to-ceiling Carrera marble master bathroom with a deep tub and stall shower, this unit pays attention to every last detail.

The kitchen is stunning and displays unique honed granite countertops and a bar area. The kitchen also features stainless steel appliances and a tile backsplash.

Some of the home’s high-tech features include electric shades, a wall-mounted TV and surround sound system and a ventless gas fireplace. Other amenities include a laundry closet with a steam washer and dryer, a coat closet and an exposed brick wall with a marble ledge.

The building has an in-house gym and convenience store. It’s also conveniently located to 30th Street Station and all the restaurants, shops, hospitals and activities in Center City.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,296

SALE PRICE: $1,295,000

OTHER STUFF: Your pooch and puss are both welcome here — the building is pet-friendly.

2200-28 Arch St. #1210, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 Kitchen Kitchen Dining area Living area Living area Living area Dining area Living area Living area Bedroom (1st floor) First-floor bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bathroom Master bathroom Rooftop terrace Rooftop terrace Rooftop terrace Rooftop terrace Hot tub Exterior View from rooftop

2200-28 Arch St. #1210, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 [Kieran Diamond | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]