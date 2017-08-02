Hard Hat Tour: The Pointe

The first four homes in Delta Alliance’s mixed-income development just outside Sharswood are ready to welcome their workforce owners. We got to see the crew apply the finishing touches.

Maybe other developers would prefer to work with one single parcel of land and build a passel of houses on it, but Delta Alliance CEO Walter Logan is perfectly happy to take several scattered lots around the intersection of 19th Street and Ridge Avenue in order to build 67 new housing units. The new homes — 14 market-rate townhouses, another 14 townhouses built in connection with the city’s workforce housing initiative, and a 39-unit condominium building — will be completed over the course of the next year.

The first four units, all of them workforce housing, are complete or nearly so now. They occupy the last four lots on the north side of the 1800 block of Thompson Street, just east of Sharswood and north of Francisville.



When Logan and his vice president for development, Salaam Muhsin, took me on a tour of the first two units to be completed as part of this first phase of The Pointe, he pointed with pride to the fact that these units are built and outfitted to the same standard as the market-rate ones.

These two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,300-square-foot units have an asking price of $238,000. As you will see in the photos below, they have the usual bells and whistles found in new mid-market construction these days: kitchens with granite countertops, vinyl-coated wood-plank floors throughout, tile shower enclosures in the bathrooms, roof decks. And the E-Built construction crew put these units together very well: the fit and finish are first-rate and the materials have a solid feel to them.

“What we tried to do was pay homage to the existing character of the neighborhood,” said Logan. And, he added, building this as a mixed-income project “benefits the neighborhood, benefits the city and benefits the developer.” Muhsin echoed this sentiment: “If [all of these homes are] being offered to the highest bidder, guess who’s not going to be there?”

These homes were built on vacant lots acquired from the City of Philadelphia for a nominal fee as a City Council-sponsored workforce housing initiative was taking shape. The program that emerged, which was formally announced after this transaction had taken place, has guidelines and income restrictions similar to those that apply to these houses: buyers must have household incomes between 80 and 120 percent of the area median income, and the sale prices max out at $230,000.

Logan noted that condominiums are being offered for the same price in nearby Francisville. But, he noted, “along with that come the homeowners association fees.” Those can add substantially to the monthly payment for the house.

The buyer of the first home we toured was scheduled to move in the following week; the second home’s owner was slated to move in a week later — this week.

As we left the site, Logan pointed to a newly rehabbed older house two doors down with a For Sale sign hanging from it. The asking price? $375,000, he said. The market-rate units at The Pointe will list for a a good bit less than that: $295,000. Even so, the working families who buy these homes are getting a really good deal, as the pictures below should make clear. “They walk in with $60,000 in equity,” Muhsin said. But there is a catch: the owners can’t cash in on that built-in equity until ten years have passed.

The Pointe, Phase One The kitchen in 1839 Thompson, the easternmost of the four units. Its owner moved in the week after the tour. The kitchen, showing where the refrigerator is to be installed. All four units have hardwood floors made of red oak. The basement is designed as flexible space. A bathroom can be installed in the space at right, turning this lower floor into a third bedroom suite. The closet at the rear houses the utilities and mechanicals ...and has space for storage or a laundry hookup (for which plumbing would need to be installed). The upper-floor bathrooms have slate-colored full tile shower/tub enclosures, like this one on the second-floor bathroom. The second-floor bathroom also has a linen closet. The upper-floor bathrooms vary slightly in their vanity design. The second-floor bathroom vanity has a square basin... ...while the third-floor bathroom has an oval one. The upper-floor bedrooms take up most of the width of the unit... ...and all of its length. Logan said potential buyers have been impressed with the size of the bedrooms. All the homes have roof decks with wood flooring... ...and water service. The view to the east from 1839 is dominated by St. Joseph's Church... ...while it and its neighbors have a great view of the Center City skyline to the south. All of the homes are fully sprinklered for fire protection... ...and the bedrooms all have energy-saving ceiling fans. A little more work remained to be done on the western end unit at 1845, and the crew was busy at work on its finishing touches. All of the stainless-steel appliances are in place... ...but the kitchen is serving as an equipment storage and staging area of sorts. The layout of 1845 is a mirror image of that at 1839. The second-floor bathroom in 1845. Rooms were still being painted in this house... ...and there was still lots of wet paint and dropcloth, as this second-floor hallway photo shows. The third-floor bedroom was also being painted. The rear of the third-floor bedroom at 1845. Each of the homes has central air and a small patio in the back; the fences had yet to be installed. Utility meters are tucked away in these openings beneath the front stoops. The front entrance of 1839. The extra three feet of height allowed by the revised zoning code makes these homes just a bit taller than their neighbors, but they otherwise fit in with the appearance of the block as a whole. The house at right is currently being rehabbed. Next to the detached home in the previous photo is this row of identically designed homes. The second home in the row, which was also rehabbed, is currently on the market for $375,000. The sign at 19th Street and Ridge Avenue advertising The Pointe.

