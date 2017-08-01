Trinity Tuesday: A Rittenhouse Charmer for $1650/Month

Don’t want to make a long-term commitment? Lease this sunny trinity that’s just right for a single person or childless couple. Fireplaces, a rear deck and a beautiful mural make this rental stand out.

We don’t know about you, but we love summer. The sun, the flowers, the barbecues — what’s not to like? Sadly, Philadelphia isn’t Florida. We can pretty much guarantee a nasty snow storm or two in a few months’ time. But, luckily, this pad is up for rent — and it’ll supply you with a dose of summer year round!

A few of this home’s features might have you thinking it’s June in January. What caught our eye was the amazing mural painted on the staircase from the second to the third floor. The butterflies, blue sky and picket fence wrap up the steps and bring a nice burst of color into the home. Coupled with the brick fireplaces, you can stay warm and cozy during the cold months.

The unit features hardwood floors, built-in shelving and a washer and dryer.

The kitchen is outfitted for a chef. Quality appliances and cabinetry make the space ideal for whipping up a gourmet meal. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, microwave and cabinet space.

The second floor is truly adaptable to your needs. It can serve as a living room, as in these photos, or as an office, den, or play room. Plus, there’s a bathroom, a fireplace and built-ins, which makes the space perfect for an additional bedroom if that’s what you really need.

The third floor houses the master bedroom, a half bathroom and access to a private rear deck.

Neighborhood shopping and dining on South Street is almost at your doorstep, and Rittenhouse Square is a pleasant stroll away.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 796

SALE PRICE: $1,650/month

OTHER STUFF: Have a cat or dog? Dogs under 25 pounds are welcome with the owner’s permission. Cats are fine, period.

2016 Addison St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146 [Elise LeMay | Keller Williams Realty]