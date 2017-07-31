Main Line Monday: Updated Contemporary Condo in Haverford for $699K

This space recently said sayonara to small, secluded spaces, and we’re loving the outcome! Updates tore down walls in favor of the uber-popular open floor plan. The renovations resulted in a seamless combination of up-to-the-minute glamour and minimalistic simplicity. Now a totally fluid space, this bi-level top-floor condo is easily adaptable for your personal needs. Want an extra office instead of a bedroom? Not a problem. Need a play room for the little ones? You can have that too!

The floor-to-ceiling windows let the sunlight pour through the entire space, giving it a fresh and relaxing aura. The kitchen comes with an island bar and is perfect for entertaining. Whip up a meal for your growing family or company utilizing the sleek quartz countertops.

Minimalist cabinetry is found throughout the home and is ideal for storage purposes. In fact, one of the cabinets houses an in-unit washer and dryer.

Nothing was left to be desired in the remodel. All bedrooms were outfitted with sizable closets and nicely appointed bathrooms. The second level was also adapted to serve as a large, extended suite sitting area. It’s the perfect guest space and comes complete with vaulted ceilings, a mini-fridge, built-ins and skylights.

The location can’t be beat! This space secures you a Main Line address and proximity to the Regional Rail station without a price tag of over a million.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,078

SALE PRICE: $699,000

100 Grays Ln. #603, Haverford, Pa. 19041 Living area Living area Kitchen Living area Dining area Dining area Living area Living area Staircase Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bathroom Bedroom Bathrom Bedroom Bathroom Upper floor seating area Upper floor seating area Balcony Lobby Courtyard, view from unit Building exterior Building exterior and entrance drive

100 Grays Ln. #603, Haverford, Pa. 19041 [Mary Beth Hurtado | RE/MAX Executive Realty]