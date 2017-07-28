What $500K Will Buy You in King of Prussia

These great finds prove the area should be known for more than the mall.

Do you love to shop? Do you love to eat? Do you love being in the center of everything?

Settling down in King of Prussia may be perfect for you. With endless amenities, amazing stores (seriously, the King of Prussia mall is the largest in the country!) and hot restaurants, the 19406 is a perfect place to raise a family and lead a life of convenience and comfort. With the median home value at $291,700, you’ll have no problem scoring some spacious digs for $500K. Our top three can be found below.

123 Hunters Run (above) | 4 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 3, 146 square feet, $499,000

Family time is the first thing that comes to mind with this home. A large finished basement can easily be made into a playroom perfect for rainy days. But when the sun is shining, the kids can play out back. The home has plenty of space for a playground. Summer entertaining has never been easier! The sizable back porch is a great location for relaxing, barbecuing and watching over children. The home showcases a traditional dining room, gorgeous oak floors in the foyer, a fireplace, laundry area, updated kitchen and master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and stall shower.

This home’s sale price was reduced by $900 on July 25.

123 Hunters Run, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406 [Darice Eppinger | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]

752 Deer Creek Dr. | 5 beds, 4 full, 1 half baths, 1,787 square feet, $510,000

You guys, this home has a wet bar…in the basement! The large, open space on the lower level boasts a gorgeous bar with quartz countertops, pendant lights and a surround sound system. The home was recently outfitted with recessed lighting, updated electrical with USB outlets and auto lighting in the mudroom. The main level is perfectly designed for both formal and casual entertaining. The living room has dramatic cathedral ceilings and the family room boasts a stunning fireplace. The updated kitchen has top-notch appliances and sliding doors that lead out to the deck. We think this space is a perfect find for a family searching for a home where they can raise their children.

This home’s sale price was reduced by $29,900 on July 22.

752 Deer Creed Dr., King of Prussia, Pa. 19406 [Betsy Cohen | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]

258 Jasper Rd. | 5 beds, 4 full, 1 half baths, 3,800 square feet, $494,400

When we saw that this home was recently updated with new amenities that still had warranties, we had to take a closer look. This home boasts a new roof, new carpet, fresh paint, new doors, new shutters, new furnace, new light fixtures, new Samsung kitchen appliances and a new washer and dryer. How great is that? Large windows allow for plenty of natural light. Finish out the summer strong with a few neighborhood barbecues. The outdoor space is perfect for entertaining during the summer months. Not sold just yet? We should mention that there is a wet bar, wine cellar and gas-burning stove in the basement. The home also contains an in-law suite complete with a kitchenette, bathroom, separate entrance and walk-in shower. Plus, any agent who submits an “acceptable” offer prior to the 31st will receive a $1,500 bonus.

This home’s sale price was reduced by $5,000 on July 24.

258 Jasper Rd., King of Prussia, Pa. 19406 [Andy Schoenlein | Herb Real Estate Inc.]