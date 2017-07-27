Jawdropper of the Week: Unique Design in Society Hill for $2.45M

This double-wide property creatively combines design elements and materials, especially in the master bathroom.

130 Delancey St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 | TREND images via BHHS Fox & Roach Realtor

Wow. Truly, that’s all we have to say. Seriously, this home gets an A+ for mixing and matching materials. Take a look at the gallery to see how the space utilizes everything from marble to brick to wood and stone; the architecture alone gives the space unparalleled personality.

Let’s start with the star of the home, the master suite.  From the gorgeous shower stall complete with Kohler fixtures to the heated floors and dual vanity to the heated towel rack and dramatic toilet area, no design element was neglected. You could easily mistake this bathroom for an in-house spa — bring on the facials and cucumbers. The bedroom not only has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace but also has a vaulted seating area and benches. The suite has a walk-in closet with a laundry chute, built-in cabinetry, shelving and a desk. You’ll never have to — or want to — leave.

The home features an abundance of fireplaces, custom detailing, wet bar and ample bedrooms.

The place is also perfect for relaxed family time or entertaining. The gorgeous kitchen has top-of-the-line amenities and a quaint breakfast nook for more casual eating. The kitchen is open to the dining room for easy entertaining. There is also a stunning brick-and-granite courtyard that is a private sanctuary.

The most important question: When can you move in? Find out more at an open house on July 30th from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m.

THE FINE PRINT 

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 4 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,200

SALE PRICE: $2,450,000

130-32 Delancey St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 [Mike McCann | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]

