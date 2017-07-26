First-Time Find: Industrial Chic in Old City for $279.9K

This unit in the renovated and repurposed Hoopskirt Factory is historic, unique and a great buy.

We change our minds all the time; it’s human nature. Sadly, homes don’t come with a 30-day return policy free of charge. Finding a space that’s the perfect fit for you is not always an easy feat. Luckily, this unique lofted condo is full of personality and in an ideal location. We hope putting down a deposit on this charmer will leave you with no regrets and in no need of a return receipt.

The space is open, which allows you to easily adapt the floor plan to your needs. The white walls, exposed beams, 11-foot ceilings and hardwood floors add a rustic and industrial aura reminiscent of the space’s past. This unit has fabulous natural lighting and an even better view.

Although the galley kitchen is small in square footage, it has ample amenities. The area is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and a nicely appointed backsplash. Plus, there’s a laundry area, a huge perk.

There is a lofted bedroom that offers seclusion. The private sleeping area is a nice addition that makes the space ideal for a young couple.

The new Old City is hopping with restaurants, shops, boutiques, community activities, festivals and activities. The access to transportation within and outside of the city guarantees endless entertainment.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 659

SALE PRICE: $279,900

309-13 Arch St. #505, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 Living area Living area Living area Dining area Dining area Dining area Living area Living area Dining area Dining area Dining area Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Laundry area Staircase Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Bathroom Exterior Street view

309-13 Arch St. #505, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 [Nigel Richards | Coldwell Banker Preferred]