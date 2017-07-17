Main Line Monday: Family Friendly in Bryn Mawr for $549K

The huge backyard and deck are great for the kids and entertaining.

205 Drakes Drum Dr., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010 | TREND images via BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

This Main Line home checks off all the boxes for suburban living.

Its location is ideal for anyone searching for a family-friendly neighborhood. As it’s in the Ithan Mills section of Radnor Township, with its great school system, your children will attend Ithan Elementary, Radnor Middle School and Radnor High School. The manicured backyard is spacious and ideal for playing or a swing set. The large deck is great for relaxing, entertaining and barbecuing. A retractable awning and access via sliding glass doors complete the outdoor porch.

In the kitchen, you will find gorgeous Corian countertops and an eat-in area. Hardwood floors run throughout the room. The family room boasts a unique and charming floor-to-ceiling stone wall, gas fireplace and built-ins. Crown molding completes both the living and dining room.

Storage is of the essence. The first floor additionally houses a large laundry room that is connected to the one-car garage. The basement is finished. It has professional grade carpet with a DryCore floor system under the padding, recessed lighting, sconces and a view to the backyard with a jacuzzi.

Upstairs, you will find the master suite. The bedroom features his-and-hers closets. The luxurious bathroom is equipped with two vanities, custom sinks, a bidet and a stall shower.

Other home perks include an air purifying system, a water purifier and a climate control system and water heater that are both one to two years old.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,272

SALE PRICE: $549,000

205 Drakes Drum Dr., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010 [Linda Springrose | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]

