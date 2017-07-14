What $500K Will Buy You in Washington Square West

Washington Square West is one of the hottest spots in Philadelphia. Including both Midtown Village and the Gayborhood, hip restaurants and storefronts line the streets. The area seamlessly combines both urban charm and coveted greenery. With a diverse community, Wash West is great for all ages. Plus, with the median home value falling at $350,500, finding a pad for $500K isn’t a problem. In fact, a half-a-million-dollar budget will score you plenty of space, allure and amenities in this lively locale.

908-910 Spruce St. #B2 (above) | 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,374 square feet, $498,950

Make them move! The owners of this Portico Row home listed the space on Zillow, but there’s a catch. The offer must be at their ideal price. Thus, it’s listed in the “Make Me Move” category. So, if you’re willing to give them exactly what they’re asking, this may be the home for you. The home features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom has been recently renovated. It showcases an updated, granite vanity and glass tub enclosure. The spacious living room boasts a tasteful fireplace. The pad also has low taxes and low condo fees. If you’re interested, contact the owners to start the process and see if you can make them move!

908-910 Spruce St. #B2, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 [Zillow]

902 Pine St. #3F | 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,448 square feet, $475,000

This bi-level space showcases gorgeous hardwood floors, large windows and a pantry closet. The kitchen is top-notch with granite countertops, an island, pendant lighting over the bar and stainless steel appliances. There is also a full-tile bathroom and stacked washer and dryer. The second floor houses the master suite. The bedroom features hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace mantle, windows and a large walk-in closet. Condo fees cover building insurance and maintenance, snow and trash removal, common electric, hallway cleaning and water. The current tenant’s lease expires at the end of August.

902 Pine St. #3F, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 [Mike McCann | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]

250 S. 13th St. #12D | 1 bed, 1 bath, 1,352 square feet, $489,000

This home is in the pre-war Lenox building. The space has loads of old charm, but the kitchen adds modern flair and convenience. The cooking space is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and granite countertops. Guests will love the large windows, hardwood floors and natural light in the dining room. The bedroom truly makes this home unique. The master suite was expanded. Now it offers a spacious sitting area complete with custom-built wood bookcases on either side of a fireplace. The large room additionally has a walk-in closet, small office alcove and en suite bathroom. The building provides 24-hour concierge service. The pad is in the bustling restaurant scene of Midtown Village, the heart of the Gayborhood and close to the Avenue of the Arts.

250 S. 13th St. #12D, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 [Arlene Cicoski | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]