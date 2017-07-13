Jawdropper of the Week: A New Gem in Old City for $1.425M

This brand-new townhouse near Elfreth’s Alley has almost every amenity, spacious rooms and a great roof deck.

The increasing popularity of the new Old City is making it increasingly difficult to score square footage in the hot neighborhood. But this chic townhouse, just steps away from Elfreth’s Alley, restaurants and shops, seamlessly inserts space and storage into the city landscape.

The main living area is expertly lit with large windows, recessed lighting, 20-foot ceilings and designer fixtures. The openness makes the space ideal for entertaining guests. The kitchen steals the show with Bosch appliances, a spacious island with seating, a gas range outfitted with a professional-graade ventilation hood, custom cabinetry and a unique tile backsplash. The oak floors complete the contemporary finishes.

A spiral staircase just off of the living area leads to a bonus room. The loft seating area is a fabulous addition and an intimate space open to the living area below.

The master suite is nothing short of superior; it even has its own deck! The spacious bedroom has an adjoining bathroom that features a gorgeous walk-in shower with glass doors, a rain shower head with handheld body spray system, a double vanity, stone countertops and designer fixtures for a customized touch.

The corner unit offers great views from the expansive roof deck which is 55 feet long, 17 feet wide and complete with a dry bar.

Old City’s lively art, shopping and dining scene is just outside your door, and Center City is easily accessible too.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,750

SALE PRICE: $1,425,000

151 N. 2nd St. #1, Philadelphia. Pa. 19106 Living area Dining area Dining area Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen View of upper seating area Seating area Seating area Living area Den/home office Master bedroom Master bedroom Master B\bathroom Master bathroom Master bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Bathroom Roof deck Roof deck Roof deck with dry bar Roof deck Exterior

151 N. 2nd St. #1, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 [Mike McCann | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]