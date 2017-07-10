Main Line Monday: A Comfortable Abode in Berwyn for $650K

This split-level retreat has all the features to fit your family’s modern lifestyle, including plenty of room for your kids to play out back.

If you are searching for a spacious home with an appealing backyard in the Main Line, check out this residence. Today’s featured home is priced 4.4 percent less per square foot than the average home in Berwyn. This space is warm, inviting and nicely appointed for entertaining.

Located on a cul-de-sac in a family-friendly neighborhood, the home is ideal for raising a family. Not only is this property minutes away from the restaurants and shops, but it is also within walking distance of Tredyffrin-Easttown Middle School and Conestoga High School. A nice playground is situated in the fenced-in backyard. The safe outdoor space is perfect for young kids to play with friends.

Recently upgraded and redesigned, the home boasts hardwood floors, skylights, a wood-burning fireplace and a top-of-the-line kitchen with soapstone countertops and a unique stone backsplash. Storage is plentiful; there are two attics and a basement.

The master suite is truly luxurious. It features high ceilings and walk-in closets. An adjoining bathroom boasts a tiled shower stall and Jacuzzi tub for pure relaxation. The second and third bedrooms also have their own bathrooms.

The garage and driveway can collectively house up to four cars.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 3 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,100

SALE PRICE: $669,000

OTHER STUFF: This home’s sale price was reduced three times in the last month: by $20,900 on June 17th, by $30,000 on June 23rd and by $19,000 on July 7th.

1130 Sheffield Dr., Berwyn, Pa. 19312 [Jamie Wagner | RE/MAX Action Associates]