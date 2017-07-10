Ikea is Hosting “College Life Your Way” Event this Weekend

The chainwide promotion, which includes both Philadelphia-area stores, aims to take the stress out of outfitting that dorm room.

Attention all nervous parents and future freshmen: stop panicking! We know getting ready for college can be stressful–and expensive. New bedding. New furniture. New school. New roommates.

Ikea has made it easy and convenient to check the big ticket items off your list with their weekend event, “College Life Your Way.” Known for offering affordable furnishings with sustainable designs, Ikea is all about starting the semester off with savings.

The special, which runs from Friday, July 14th to Sunday, July 16th, invites Ikea Family loyalty program members and friends to get pumped about the impending school season and push the anxiety aside. With activities, workshops, exclusive deals and giveaways, you might just be able to call the Ikea near you a one-stop-shop for college dorm preparedness.

Below is an overview of the weekend’s activities:

In-Store activities and workshops. With DIY workshops and style quizzes, Ikea will provide resources to help you get perfect dorm decor, maximize storage and buy all the right products for the fall.

Ikea Food offers. Save on meals at the Ikea restaurant. (We hear they’re serving meatballs!) Two-for-one meatball platter specials will be offered in the restaurant at select times throughout the weekend. Family members may be eligible for $5 off of a $25 in-store purchase at the Swedish Food Market. Plus, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15th, enjoy a “fika” break — a Swedish coffee break where free samples of Ikea food and beverages will be provided for all shoppers.

Ikea Family giveaways. You can “scan to win” $100 gift cards. Each store will give away two gift cards each day, and members will get one entry into the drawing every time they scan or swipe their Ikea Family card at a kiosk, checkout or restaurant. There will also be “doorbuster” giveaways for the first 250 Family members who show their card when they come into the store each morning.

Ikea Family offers. Family members are eligible for a $25 off $150 purchase coupon. Exclusive offers include: GASPA and DVALA extra-long twin sheets, STUVA loft bed/desk, select picture frames, 20 percent off select desks, 20 percent off KALLAX shelf units and 20 percent off SAMLA boxes.

Events vary from store to store; get information about your Ikea store on the Ikea website. The Ikea stores in Conshohocken and South Philadelphia are participating.

For added bonuses continuing after the event wraps, become an Ikea Family member (it’s free!).