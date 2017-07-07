What $500K Will Buy You in West Chester

Home to West Chester University and QVC, the Chester County seat of West Chester has a thriving local economy. College students and year-round residents alike flood the overwhelmingly walkable streets in town, lined with uniquely local shops and small businesses. You can relax at restaurants, browse through antique shops or stop by the West Chester Growers’ Market; there is something for just about everyone. The charming character, stellar school system and easy accessibility to the center of town makes this suburb a great destination for people of all ages — especially those looking to settle down and start a family.

With a median home value of $380,900 and the median listing price falling at $449,000, a $500K budget will get you everything you need. Take a peek at our three picks for a taste of Chester County charm.

10 Reservoir Rd. (above) | 4 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 1,781 square feet, $515,000

This home may be $15K above our target, but the view makes the splurge worthwhile. Overlooking the Milltown Reservoir, the single family detached unit has a peaceful porch, large windows and a calming exterior. Character is plentiful in the great room; the space features exposed wooden beams and custom built-in shelves. The kitchen, which holds sliding doors that lead to the deck, is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and additional built-ins. But the true star of this home is the sunroom, which is topped off with a wall of windows, a bar and access to the back porch. With a finished basement, in-law suite, one-car parking garage, spacious master suite, driveway, storage shed and 1.5 acres of land, this West Chester pad is waiting for a family.

10 Reservoir Rd., West Chester, Pa. 19380 [Mike Ciunci | Keller Williams Realty]

5 Rose Ln. | 4 beds, 5 full, 1 half baths, 4,888 square feet, $500,000

This spacious home has the kitchen you’ve always wanted. The granite-topped island holds restaurant-quality appliances including a Thermador six-burner cooktop, microwave and abundant storage. The kitchen features a sizable refrigerator, Brazilian cherry floors and a butler’s pantry — it’s every budding chef’s dream come true. Crown molding, hardwood floors, millwork, custom trims, stylish lighting and coffered ceilings add personalization and appeal to the home. The lower level is highly adaptable with a media space, workout area, custom lighting and a fireplace. Keep warm in the winter by utilizing the five-zone heating system and cool in the summer with the two-zone air conditioning system.

5 Rose Ln., West Chester, Pa. 19830 [Tom Kerrigan | Long & Foster Real Estate]

505 Raymond Dr. | 2 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 2,014 square feet, $464,900

Modern decor and a clean foundation make this pad perfect for formal yet relaxed entertainment indoors and outdoors. Enter the space and be greeted by hardwood floors that flow seamlessly through the kitchen and impressive great room. The kitchen is a jaw-dropper with an eat-in area, granite-topped island, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and a large pantry. A large Trex deck is located just outside the kitchen, perfect for the ultimate summer barbecue. Escape to the master suite upstairs which features a chandelier, large walk-in closet, double sinks, walk-in glass shower and oversized bathtub. The home has a two-car parking garage, as well as additional room for two more cars, and a laundry room with a front-loading washer and dryer.

505 Raymond Dr., West Chester, Pa. 19380 [Sean McGurk | Keller Williams Realty Exton]