Jawdropper of the Week: A Palatial Retreat in Villanova for $15.9M

This recently built mansion offers everything you need to live and entertain your guests regally. (The surrounding area doesn’t lack for activities either, but with all this home has to offer, who needs them?)

733 N. Spring Mill Rd., Villanova, Pa. 19085 | TREND images via Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Situated on 4.5 acres on the Main Line’s “Golden Mile”, this expansive home will make you feel like you’ve gone on a permanent vacation. In addition to its own considerable amenities, this recently built (2002) estate home is within easy striking distance of a golf course, horse stables and riding facilities, tennis courts, jogging and biking paths, lakes and streams for fishing and boating, and a casino. Assuming, that is, that you’d want to leave this sumptuous home to take advantage of them, for it’s outfitted with many snazzy amenities of its own.

Architect Fred Bissinger and builder Ed Mahoney expertly combined old world design with modern high-tech features such as high-efficiency appliances and climate control. The home’s interior showcases breathtaking 14-foot ceilings, marble and hardwood floors, intricate millwork, a gourmet kitchen complete with top-notch appliances, a fabulous master suite, additional bedroom suites and an in-law suite. The residence makes entertaining a breeze.

Additional jaw-dropping features include a home theater, in-house elevator, fitness center, balcony, porch, back patio, deck, wet bar and guest house. There’s also an eight-car garage courtyard, so unless you have an auto collection of your own, you can also offer your guests comfortable lodgings for their cars.

THE FINE PRINT 

BEDS: 7

BATHS: 8 full, 4 half

SQUARE FEET: 12,791

SALE PRICE: $15,900,000

