Jawdropper of the Week: Rural Splendor in New Hope for $5.995M

The Cross Creek Farm estate occupies nearly 93 acres. The home at its center dates to 1992 but looks like Washington could have slept here too.

We know that New Hope is home to many stunning, one-of-a-kind properties, but rarely ever do we find one that sits on 92.7 acres of land. Tucked at the end of a winding driveway, this gated estate will have you in awe.

Cross Creek Farm, as the estate is known, sits in the scenic Aquetong Valley in Solebury Township, the municipality that surrounds New Hope and shares its acclaimed school district with it. The magnificent home at the center of the estate was built in 1992, but it has that timeless character of a classic center-hall Colonial.

The interior of the home is just as impressive as the land it sits on. Highlights of the main floor include a butterfly staircase in the foyer, two islands with bar seating in the kitchen, beautiful views in the breakfast room, and built-ins in the study. Formal dining and living rooms, a conservatory, and a laundry room finish off this floor.

The master suite boasts a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious master bathroom with a soaking tub and trendy frameless glass shower. Each of the five additional bedrooms in the home has a bathroom of its own. What’s more, an in-law or au pair suite has been added just over the garage, so your guests can feel right at home.

Other praiseworthy parts of this residence include the fully finished basement, which contains a wet bar, a media room, a gaming area, and a bathroom, a heated, in-ground pool with a raised lounge, and a four-car garage.

This Bucks County estate is as spectacular as it gets. If you don’t have six million dollars lying around, we still recommend enjoying this home for what it is. After all, it’s nice to dream, right?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 6 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 12,375

SALE PRICE: $5,995,000

OTHER STUFF: Those 92.7 acres will be yours to enjoy for as long as you own this property — an Act 319 conservation easement prohibits further subdivision of this estate.

6356 Meetinghouse Rd., New Hope, Pa. 18938 [Kim Woehr-Kates | Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty]