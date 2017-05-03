First-Time Find: A Cook’s Delight in Lansdowne for $170K

Like to throw dinner parties? You’ll love this nicely updated twin with a kitchen to die for in one of Delco’s nicest communities.

You often hear people speak of places with “strong bones.” By this they mean the place may not live up to its full potential right now, but with a little work, it will shine.

That phrase applies to both this week’s featured starter home and the community in which it is located. The home itself, however, is the end product of that work.

This Tudor Revival twin in Lansdowne Borough’s northwest quadrant has been polished to a high gloss, and nowhere does it shine more than in its knockout kitchen.

Granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a high-end counter-depth fridge, plenty of slate-gray contemporary cabinets for storage, under-cabinet lighting — the kitchen alone is worth this home’s listing price. And it’s open to the adjacent dining room, which means you can interact with your guests while whipping up a feast.

There’s room for everything, downstairs and upstairs. The large, light-filled living room includes a decorative fireplace, and two of the three carpeted bedrooms upstairs have double closets. Both the downstairs powder room and the upstairs bathroom have been beautifully updated as well.

Finally, a large fenced yard in back offers outdoor relaxation and entertaining opportunities.

This home is a short walk to Lansdowne’s charming downtown, with restaurants, shops and the landmark Lansdowne Theater. Two SEPTA Regional Rail stations are also within walking distance.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,758

SALE PRICE: $169,970

194 W. Marshall Rd., Lansdowne, Pa. 19050 Front elevation Living room Living room Living room Living room decorative fireplace Dining room Dining room and kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Powder room Master bedroom Master bedroom Bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Hallway Hallway Rear yard Street perspective

194 W. Marshall Rd., Lansdowne, Pa. 19050 [Gloria Carpenter | The Carpenter Team| Keller Williams Main Line Realty]