Seth Williams’s Home Goes on the Market for $450K

You may recall that the attorney for embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams asked to fire his client because he was worried he wouldn’t get paid.

You can help ease that lawyer’s fears by buying Williams’s lovely home in Greenhill Farms, which went on the market on April 25th.

The agent fudged the location a little, figuring (probably accurately) that more people would be interested in an Overbrook Farms home than one in the neighborhood directly to the west. But this handsome rustic Colonial built in 1947 can be had for less than it would cost you to buy into Overbrook Farms, and it has many of the features that make homes in that neighborhood so desirable, plus a few extras.

One of those is a new roof, provided free of charge by a politically connected roofing contractor. Williams’s failure to disclose this and other gifts totaling more than $160,000 is the reason he’s under indictment on federal corruption charges and needs that attorney in the first place.

Under that roof you will find a well-maintained home with several key updates, most notably the spacious kitchen with its granite countertops, traditional cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, and breakfast nook.

Another room you’re sure to enjoy is the large and sunny family room, with its wall of windows and built-ins. Unfortunately, you probably won’t be able to make the owner an offer for that huge, super comfy custom-made sectional sofa in the middle of it, for it could be subject to civil asset forfeiture. (Williams’s broker declined to comment.)

According to Ryan Briggs’s report on the listing, so could any asset related to the criminal investigation, “including real property.” But we can’t imagine the feds coming by to rip the roof off this house.

Which means that at least the house and its half-acre lot backing up onto Morris Park will be yours free and clear once you sign the closing documents. (Or should be; you might want to consult a lawyer before you make an offer.) It’s an outstanding value, priced reasonably enough for you to have money left over to update its somewhat dated bathrooms. Maybe its owner can even recommend a contractor who will do the work for you for free.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,500

SALE PRICE: $449,900

OTHER STUFF: The home includes a two-car detached garage. Love to barbecue? If they’re not subject to forfeiture, you might also want to make an offer for either or both of the grills in this home’s roomy back yard.

7012 Woodbine Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19151 [Anthony Patterson Sr. | Realty Mark Associates]

