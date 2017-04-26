Trinity Tuesday: Revised and Extended in Bella Vista for $385K

This home is a little roomier than the typical trinity thanks to a total makeover in 2011.

C-SPAN fans — both of you — are familiar with the phrase “revise and extend my remarks,” which means that a U.S. Representative’s three-minute speech will run 100 pages in the Congressional Record.

This house on Bella Vista’s eastern edge isn’t that much more roomy than it was before it got a total renovation in 2011, but it is significantly revised. The makeover restored the original trinity steps between the first and second floors but otherwise turned this into a totally modern home.

The first floor features a tile-floored living room, an up-to-date eat-in kitchen, and a powder room. There’s a great wood-decked rear patio out back.

The upper floors consist of the den, a bedroom and the full bathroom on the second and a larger bedroom with plenty of closet space on the third.

The basement is where you’ll find the laundry and additional storage space.

Not only is it in great shape, it’s in a great location, just blocks from South Street, the Italian Market and Head House Square and close to plenty of places to dine.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,152

SALE PRICE: $385,000

