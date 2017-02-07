Trinity Tuesday: Elbow Room in Pennsport for $315K

Don’t be fooled by this home’s lack of curb appeal. Once inside, you will be pleasantly surprised by its modern updates and spaciousness. You can even get your mattress up the stairs.

Never judge a book by its cover. Never judge a trinity by its exterior, either.

From the moment you enter into this Pennsport trinity, you’ll be taken aback by what you find. The surprisingly spacious main level acts as an open living and dining room, and has brand new wood flooring, shelving, and a front window that brings in just the right amount of natural light.

The contemporary kitchen features trendy blue cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. At the back of the kitchen is a door leading out to a yard with a partial deck and a pear tree.

Head up the unwound trinity staircase to the second level, where you will find the first of three bedrooms. Located at the front of the house, it’s the only bedroom on this level – and although it’s not technically dubbed the master bedroom, we assume most homeowners would use it as such. Also on this level is a brand new bathroom with tile flooring, a marble subway tile tub, and modern vanity.

The third level is home to the last two bedrooms. A sliding barn door leads into the front bedroom, which contains a vaulted beadboard panel ceiling, a storage loft, and exposed brick. The back bedroom has all the features of its counterpart, except this one’s storage loft is big enough to be converted into a sleeping area (um, cool!). A full bathroom is located in the hall between both bedrooms.

Located in one of Philadelphia’s quietest riverfront neighborhoods, this trinity is safe, convenient, and close to Queen Village. It has great potential for anyone looking for that perfect starter home, as long as you can tolerate the square footage (or lack thereof). We will say, though, that the modern updates sure do make the most of every inch of this home.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 915

SALE PRICE: $315,000

OTHER STUFF: Laundry, new mechanicals, and extra storage space are all located in the basement. There’s an open house for this home on Sunday, February 12th, from noon to 1 p.m.

113 Titan St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 Living room Living room Living room Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Backyard Backyard Second level bedroom Second level bedroom Second level Second level bathroom Second level bathroom Third level Third level bedroom Third level bedroom Third level bathroom Third level bathroom Third level bedroom Third level bedroom Front elevation

113 Titan St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 [Mike McCann | BHHS Fox & Roach]