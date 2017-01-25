First-Time Find: Old Yet New in Germantown for $282.5K

A home with character has been updated to accommodate modern tastes. It has plenty of room and a great location in a neighborhood loaded with potential.

Its residents know that Germantown has a little bit of everything. History with a contemporary vibe. Tranquility and bustle. Parks and urbanity. And all with easy access to Center City and the rest of the region.

That paragraph also describes this lovingly restored and updated Victorian home on Germantown’s west side. The updating preserved this home’s charm and character while giving it the features modern buyers want.

The character shows through in the woodwork, the living room fireplace, the trim, and the old pine and oak floors. Traditional and Art Deco lighting fixtures complement the rooms.

The modern features include a brand-new kitchen with farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, white wood farmhouse cabinetry, butcher block countertops and tile backsplashes; an upgraded bathroom with new vanity and glass tub/shower enclosure; a new powder room and a laundry room in the back.

There’s also an attractive side and back yard and a full front porch.

It’s just up the street from the Flying Horse Center and two blocks from shopping and dining on Chelten Avenue and a SEPTA Regional Rail station. The glories of Wissahickon Park are also a short stroll away.

The owner of this place touts its potential to appreciate in value. In the meantime, you’ll appreciate its comfort and convenience.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,836

SALE PRICE: $282,500

OTHER STUFF: The heating and cooling system, plumbing and electrical service are also all-new.

5528 Pulaski Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144 Front porch Living room Living room Living room Dining room Dining room Dining and living rooms from kitchen door Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen detail Laundry room Back yard Back yard Bathroom Bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Side yard Exterior front

5528 Pulaski Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144 [For sale by owner via US Realty; listing via Zillow]