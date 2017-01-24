10 Philly Bathrooms You’ll Swoon Over

I’m about a third of the way through a DIY bathroom renovation at the moment, so you’ll forgive me if all I can think about is a gorgeous finished bathroom to call my own. It’s going fine. Just, you know, slow.

Even though I’ve got a plan in mind, I can’t seem to keep myself from scouring the internet for nuggets of design inspiration. After all, the beauty of a slow DIY re-do is that it’s never too late to swap a paint color, or add a light fixture, or rethink the vanity.

Take a look at these gorgeous Philly-area bathrooms and dream with me. You can even click on the photos to see more angles of the spaces, or other projects by the talented local designers, architects and builders included here. You won’t be disappointed.

We Love: All the Color

We Love: The Texture

We Love: The Open Shower

We Love: The Tile

We Love: The Wallpaper

We Love: The Sparkle

We Love: The Natural Light

We Love: The Sliding Farm Door

We Love: The Pears

We Love: The Tiniest Sink We’ve Ever Seen