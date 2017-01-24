10 Philly Bathrooms You’ll Swoon Over

Plenty of design inspiration ahead.

bathrooms

I’m about a third of the way through a DIY bathroom renovation at the moment, so you’ll forgive me if all I can think about is a gorgeous finished bathroom to call my own. It’s going fine. Just, you know, slow.

Even though I’ve got a plan in mind, I can’t seem to keep myself from scouring the internet for nuggets of design inspiration. After all, the beauty of a slow DIY re-do is that it’s never too late to swap a paint color, or add a light fixture, or rethink the vanity.

Take a look at these gorgeous Philly-area bathrooms and dream with me. You can even click on the photos to see more angles of the spaces, or other projects by the talented local designers, architects and builders included here. You won’t be disappointed.

We Love: All the Color

Wyndmoor Residence bathroom

We Love: The Texture

Rittenhouse Square Brownstone

We Love: The Open Shower

Girard Townhouse, Philadelphia, PA

We Love: The Tile

Mt. Airy Industrial Trad Bathroom

We Love: The Wallpaper

Girl

We Love: The Sparkle

Center City Bathroom

We Love: The Natural Light

Pine Street

We Love: The Sliding Farm Door

Philadelphia Rittenhouse Sq. Master Bathroom Remodel "Multi-Functional Oasis"

We Love: The Pears

Vintage bathroom

We Love: The Tiniest Sink We’ve Ever Seen

Roxborough, Philadelphia - Home

