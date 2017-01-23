Main Line Monday: A Renovated Farmhouse in Haverford for $775K

Everybody knows that the Main Line is a hub for beautiful mansions and expansive estates, so when we stumbled upon a recently re-listed property as different from the norm as this, we knew we had to talk about it.

This chic farmhouse was built back in the 1940s and is situated among estates on a private road in Haverford. The beautiful, exposed wood ceilings blend flawlessly with new modern finishes to make it an artistic delight for anyone.

The main level features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and Shaker kitchen cabinetry. The great room works as both a living and dining room, and comes to life in the daytime thanks to the nine-foot French doors leading out to the private courtyard.

Also on the main level is the master bedroom and bathroom suite, offering homeowners a little escape from the other two bedrooms upstairs (parents with children, we’re talking to you). Both upstairs bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and plenty of space for furniture. A full bathroom can be found on this floor, as well.

Just when you thought that this farmhouse had nothing left to offer, think again. There’s another hidden wonder – a spectacular attic that provides homeowners with several hundred square feet of additional space.

If you prefer an intimate abode but still want accessibility to all that the area has to offer, this property could not be more perfect. Restaurants, shops, parks, schools, and public transportation are all a short drive (or walk) away.

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,755

SALE PRICE: $775,000

130 Avon Rd., Haverford, Pa. 19041 [Samantha Figures | Keller Williams Main Line Realty]