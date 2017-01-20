What $500K Will Buy You in New Hope

Ever wanted to live where life’s a party all the time? The famed Bucks County playground fills the bill. These featured homes, however, all offer you attractive respite from the reverie.

Follow the Delaware up beyond Trenton and Morrisville and you soon find yourself in a land of forests, rolling farms and picturesque landscapes. This is Central Bucks County, a land chock-full of both beautiful, secluded homes and popular visitor magnets.

New Hope offers both. The compact borough itself is a charming, historic year-round celebration of laid-back, anything-goes diversity, and its surrounding countryside features picturesque old mills, Revolutionary War sites (Washington Crossing is just downstream) and thick woodlands.

At least one of our three featured homes is nestled in those woodlands. Another is right at the borough’s southern tip and offers a serene view of the Delaware Canal. All deftly mix contemporary design and traditional style.

350 S. River Rd., Unit A11 (above) | 2 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 1,385 square feet, $500,000

We’ll start with this attractive condo in The Waterworks, a converted mill located between the Delaware Canal and the river itself, offering great views in either direction. This canal-facing unit is full of light thanks to its large canal-facing windows and plenty of skylights, and its main living spaces boast high vaulted ceilings that add drama and style to them. There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a balcony overlooking an attractive courtyard in the dining room, and all of New Hope right outside your front door. The unit comes with two deeded garage parking spaces, but you’ll probably find yourself leaving your car(s) parked there, for it’s just a short walk from here into the center of New Hope, where shopping, dining and entertainment options abound. Not to mention that you might prefer biking along the 60-mile-long canal towpath.

6858 Upper York Rd. | 3 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 1,918 square feet, $499,000

Now we head upriver and into the woods, where we find this attractive contemporary Cape Codder. It presents an attractive face to your guests and visitors who arrive via the meandering driveway that terminates in a circle, but the really good stuff’s in back: a large terraced deck with built-in seating and a two-tiered area featuring a hot tub. The solarium dining area next to the kitchen looks directly out onto this terrace, and the living room also boasts a large window overlooking the back yard along with a gas fireplace. The powder room is decorated with custom-made blue tile, and the kitchen is a vision in white straight out of the 1980s. The master suite upstairs features high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the bedroom, an enormous walk-in closet/dressing room and skylights in both bedroom and bathroom. You’re far enough away from the New Hope party to enjoy total tranquility, but if you’re the entertaining type yourself, you’ll find this a great place to host your own parties as well.

6468 Deerfield Dr. | 4 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 2,350 square feet, $495,000

Further into those woods, there’s a clearing in the distance, and in the middle of that clearing is this modern Colonial that’s filled with rustic charm and surrounded by 12 acres of woodland. The formal living and dining rooms are attractive and comfortable, but you’ll probably find yourself spending lots of time in the cozy yet bright family room with its wall-filling brick fireplace. There’s also a sunny breakfast room off the kitchen, which boasts cherry wood cabinets, black granite countertops and bar seating at its central island. The master bedroom features hardwood floors and a bathroom with a two-person shower and large vanity, and your back yard blends right into those lovely woods. Both New Hope and Peddler’s Village, another popular visitor magnet, are a short drive away.

