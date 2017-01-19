Jawdropper of the Week: Buzzworthy Society Hill Mansion for $16.795M

This new single-family home is currently the most expensive property for sale in all of Philadelphia – and rightfully so.

Just blocks from Penn’s Landing, Carpenters’ Hall, and Independence Hall, this Society Hill mansion is a true Philadelphia masterpiece – and rightfully so. The one-of-a-kind property is currently the most expensive home for sale across the city.

As soon as you step inside the foyer of this 16-year-old property, you will encounter the massive, free-floating steel staircase. It’s definitely unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

It might seem crazy that a two-bedroom home could cost so much money. But, when you account for all it has to offer, things start making sense.

Let’s start with the first floor, which features a beautiful office space and wet bar, and a temperature-controlled mahogany wine cellar. Working from home has never been so tempting.

The spacious second floor is fitted with 12-foot ceilings and multiple floor-to-ceiling windows. The living area has a gas fireplace and an ebony wood entertainment center, and the dining area has a gorgeous modern chandelier. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a trendy stainless steel backsplash, and an island bar counter with granite countertops and a glass overhang.

Also on this floor is a sunroom overlooking the backyard garden. Speaking of the backyard garden, this one has a koi pond and private walkway leading to a detached 5-car garage.

Upstairs, the expansive master suite is fit for royalty with its dome ceiling, private balcony, wood-burning fireplace, state of the art bathroom, and gigantic walk-in closet. Visiting friends and extended family may never leave thanks to the guest suite, which also features an en-suite bathroom.

The square footage of this house isn’t the only thing that makes it great for entertaining – so do the game room and full caterer’s kitchen in the basement.

We won’t lie: most of us don’t have roughly $17 million in our pockets to spend on a home. However, if you’re that unique individual who does, what are you waiting for?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 5,400

SALE PRICE: $16,795,000

OTHER STUFF: This home comes with a detached 5-car garage.

232-36 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 Front elevation Staircase Living room Dining area Dining area and kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Sunroom Stairwell Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bathroom Master closet Guest suite Guest suite bathroom Powder room Home office Powder room Wine cellar Living room Garden Garden Detached garage Exterior street view

232-36 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 [Mike McCann | BHHS Fox & Roach]