Jawdropper of the Week: Buzzworthy Society Hill Mansion for $16.795M

Just blocks from Penn’s Landing, Carpenters’ Hall, and Independence Hall, this Society Hill mansion is a true Philadelphia masterpiece – and rightfully so. The one-of-a-kind property is currently the most expensive home for sale across the city.
As soon as you step inside the foyer of this 16-year-old property, you will encounter the massive, free-floating steel staircase. It’s definitely unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.
It might seem crazy that a two-bedroom home could cost so much money. But, when you account for all it has to offer, things start making sense.
Let’s start with the first floor, which features a beautiful office space and wet bar, and a temperature-controlled mahogany wine cellar. Working from home has never been so tempting.
The spacious second floor is fitted with 12-foot ceilings and multiple floor-to-ceiling windows. The living area has a gas fireplace and an ebony wood entertainment center, and the dining area has a gorgeous modern chandelier. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a trendy stainless steel backsplash, and an island bar counter with granite countertops and a glass overhang.
Also on this floor is a sunroom overlooking the backyard garden. Speaking of the backyard garden, this one has a koi pond and private walkway leading to a detached 5-car garage.
Upstairs, the expansive master suite is fit for royalty with its dome ceiling, private balcony, wood-burning fireplace, state of the art bathroom, and gigantic walk-in closet. Visiting friends and extended family may never leave thanks to the guest suite, which also features an en-suite bathroom.
The square footage of this house isn’t the only thing that makes it great for entertaining – so do the game room and full caterer’s kitchen in the basement.
We won’t lie: most of us don’t have roughly $17 million in our pockets to spend on a home. However, if you’re that unique individual who does, what are you waiting for?
THE FINE PRINT
BEDS: 2
BATHS: 2 full, 2 half
SQUARE FEET: 5,400
SALE PRICE: $16,795,000
OTHER STUFF: This home comes with a detached 5-car garage.
232-36 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
232-36 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 [Mike McCann | BHHS Fox & Roach]